‘General Hospital’ Executive Producer Frank Valentini Hints At Big Happenings In Port Charles Soon

November sweeps is coming up quickly and it looks like big things are coming up on General Hospital during that time. The ABC soap’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, took to Twitter on Thursday to give fans a huge hint on what they can expect.

By the looks of it, Port Charles is about to have some sort of emergency that will surely cause plenty of drama and chaos. Valentini posted a closeup photo of what appears to be an emergency vehicle with the words, “Port Charles-Fire Department-Paramedic.” That is a strong indicator that there is about to be some sort of fire or explosion that will rock the town and its residents.

There are a few people who could be the one who starts it all and fans of General Hospital are now trying to figure out who will be involved and what exactly will happen. It seems that Cyrus Renault is the most likely candidate for starting a fire or explosion. He has seemingly taken over Port Charles and he doesn’t intend to back down anytime soon. Viewers are wondering if he will torch Charlie’s Pub since Julian Jerome won’t sell it to him.

There is also a slight possibility that Alex could make it back and cause some ruckus as well. How about Ryan Chamberlain? There are rumors that he will escape from Pentonville and seek his revenge.

Dante Falconeri returned home a few days ago and his main focus, besides his family, is going after Peter August. As previously detailed by The Inquisitr for Monday’s episode of General Hospital, he will be confronting Maxie about her upcoming nuptials. In the previews, he tells her that he doesn’t think that it’s a good idea to marry Peter. That will certainly have Maxie rattled and confused.

The upcoming emergency could have something to do with Dante and Peter. Dante can be dangerous since he is being controlled by Liesl Obrecht. There may be a showdown between these two men and Maxie could be in the middle of it all. She and her unborn baby may be in danger.

However, it seems that there have been many hints lately that it will be Cyrus who will be the one behind the drama. The mob war is heating up between him, Jason, and Sonny, and it could be deadly.

General Hospital fans are anxious to see what develops during November sweeps. There may be more hints coming soon from Valentini leading up to all the drama.