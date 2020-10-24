NBA Rumors: Paul George Could Form Nuggets’ ‘Big 3’ With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray Next Season

After almost making it to the NBA Finals last season, the Denver Nuggets are expected to be more aggressive in upgrading their roster this fall. Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic may have blossomed into dependable stars but in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title next year, the Nuggets should strongly consider adding a third superstar to their roster. One of the dream trade targets for the Nuggets in the 2020 offseason is Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clippers are yet to make George officially available on the trading block but if they start entertaining offers for him, the Nuggets should do everything they can to bring him to Denver. To form a “Big 3” of George, Jokic, and Murray in the 2020-21 NBA season, Lee Tran of Fadeaway World suggested that Denver could send a package that includes Gary Harris, Will Barton, Monte Morris, and a 2020 first-round pick to Los Angeles.

“The Nuggets take this trade to add Paul George to their team and make a big 3 while fixing their headache of having too many good players but not many amazing players. George would allow the Nuggets to compete in the West, plain and simple. A 3rd star, when combined with rotational pieces like Michael Porter Jr. and Jerami Grant seems like a recipe for a contender. The Clippers would take the ability to field a more spread out offense in exchange for an underperforming star, and the Nuggets would do the trade for George’s presumed upside.”

Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

George may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in his first year in Los Angeles, but he would still be a great addition to the Nuggets. He would give them a third All-Star that would boost their performance in terms of scoring, rebounding, facilitating the ball, spacing the floor, and defense. Last season, the 30-year-old small forward averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

The potential arrival of a ball-dominant star like George would force Jokic and Murray certain adjustments with their game but if they mesh well and find the perfect chemistry, the Nuggets would undoubtedly have a realistic chance of beating the Los Angeles Lakers when they meet each other again in the 2021 Playoffs.

A package that includes Harris, Barton, Morris, and a first-rounder may be enough to catch the Clippers’ attention, but it would likely take more than that to convince them to engage in a blockbuster deal. To persuade them to pull the trigger on the PG deal, Denver may also need to sacrifice Michael Porter Jr. and another future first-round pick.