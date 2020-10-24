Lauren Alexis Shows Off Her Shapely Booty In Tight Jeans On Instagram

British model and YouTuber Lauren Alexis is popular among her 1.1 million fans for showing off her enviable figure on Instagram. Following her sexy pic-posting ritual, the hottie took to her page on Friday, October 23, and shared a casual yet hot snapshot, one which became an instant hit.

In the pic, Lauren rocked a pink tank top which put a glimpse of her smooth back and toned arms on display. She teamed the top with a pair of skintight, high-waisted jeans which perfectly accentuated her famous backside.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Cyprus, where the model is vacationing of late. The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the day. Lots of trees, bushes, and the beautiful blue sky could be seen in the background.

Lauren struck a side pose to show off her pert derriere. She spread her legs slightly apart and placed a hand on her waist. She lightly touched her thigh, turned her head toward the camera, and seductively gazed at the lens.

A post shared by Lauren Alexis (@laurenalexis_x) on Oct 23, 2020 at 3:20pm PDT

The hottie wore her long and silky, brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

In the caption, she asked her followers to mention the food they last ate. She also asked them to guess her last meal. She also took to the comments section and informed users that it was very windy, because of which her hair got a bit messy.

Within three hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 50,000 likes. In addition to that, her ardent admirers posted more than 700 comments in which they praised her incredible figure and pretty facial features. Many users also enthusiastically replied to the caption.

“Looking stunning, pretty babe. I ate chicken and mayo pasta, with a side of broccoli. I guess you had chicken tikka masala,” one of her fans commented.

“The most beautiful woman in the world. Your booty is out of this world!” chimed in another user.

“Love you, Lauren. You are so cute and sexy. I am in Cyprus, may I come to see you?” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “breathtakingly beautiful,” “you are the best,” and “wifey material,” to express their adoration.

