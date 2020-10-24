Ashley Resch Flaunts Underboob In Gray Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms: ‘A Different Type Of Vibe’

Ashley Resch put her intricate ink and smoking hot curves on display in her latest Instagram post, which thrilled her followers.

In the two photos, Ashley posed outdoors leaning against a cream half-wall with her arms resting atop a glass topper. One of her feet rested on the concrete below her, and she bent the other leg, resting her foot against the wall. Ashley’s toes sported a light-colored pedicure. The positioning showcased the detailed tattoo on her right thigh and another large expanse on her left hip and waist.

Ashley wore a long-sleeved printed crop top that flared out in bells for the sleeves’ bottom quarter. The romantic fabric covered her hands, but her pink manicured fingers peeked from beneath them. The garment tied between her breasts, revealing a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. A hint of her underboob also peeked out from under the material, which strained against the fullness of her chest. She paired the flowing top with white high-cut bikini-style panties. They emphasized her nipped-in waist and flat tummy.

She wore her blond hair in soft beachy waves that fell over one shoulder from a deep side part partially obscuring forehead, eye, and cheek. Gold hoop earrings finished off the sensual look.

In the first image, she looked straight into the camera and held her full lips slightly open. The second photo featured Ashley looked off to the side and tugged on the waistband of her bottoms.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGs1ay-Dpu8/

Ashley’s followers showed plenty of love for her post, with more than 13,300 hitting the “like” button, and almost 200 took the time to leave an uplifting comment.

“The best vibe. You are absolutely gorgeous, and my kind of vibe,” wrote one fan who added several red lips and hearts.

“Nice pose, great body, and a beautiful woman… You are 100 percent awesome!!!” a second follower enthused, adding several diamonds and roses.

“Ashley, you are looking right. Wow, a different type of goddess! You are truly amazing,” a third devotee declared, including multiple flames and kiss smilies.

“Thicker than a Dairy Queen blizzard. I just fainted. I’d love to get to know you a bit better,” replied a fourth Instagram user along with several blushing emoji.

