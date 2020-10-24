WWE News: Hall Of Famer Wants To Come Out Of Retirement To Face The Rock

In a recent interview with Heavy, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry revealed that he is open to coming out of retirement to face Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

According to Henry, “The Great One” hasn’t defeated him in the squared circle yet. “The World’s Strongest Man” feels that there’s a potential storyline to be mined from that fact, and he’s open to giving The Rock an opportunity to score a victory against him.

“I’m 2-0 against The Rock. I think I should give him the opportunity to get one to get a ‘chip against me. I think if I was to come out of retirement and wrestle somebody, I would say, “Hey man. You wrestling again, huh? You know you never beat me. Don’t that bother you a little bit? You should wanna get that ‘chip…” and see what he says. He would say, ‘Your a** is going down this time! You might as well go on and look up at the lights!’ I would have to look at the lights.”

While Henry holds victories over The Rock, they weren’t exactly clean cut. As documented by Sportskeeda, their match at Judgement Day 1998 featured some outside interference from D’Lo Brown. It would be interesting to see them in another encounter without any distractions.

Henry and The Rock also have a storied history with each other. They were both members of the Nation of Domination faction that ran roughshod over the WWE roster in the 1990s. Their relationship could play into any prospective storylines involving the pair down the line.

Henry’s comments suggested that he’d be willing to take the loss in the potential match. That would make sense considering that The Rock went on to become a megastar following their last bout.

Of course, Henry also rose to fame after their last encounter. The superstar became a World Champion in his own right and left a huge mark on the industry. He was eventually inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 to honor his contributions to the business. As of this writing, The Rock has yet to receive his own induction.

Henry seems open to one last run in the squared circle, and The Rock hasn’t officially hung up his boots quite yet either. As The Inquistr recently documented, he wants to face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

Reigns is also interested in the match, but the dream bout might be in jeopardy due to Johnson’s Hollywood commitments. His acting responsibilities could also stand in the way of a fight with Henry, as they’ve interfered with other showdowns that were pitched in the past.