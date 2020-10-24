JoJo Rocks A Bra & Panties From Rihanna’s Lingerie Label To Send A Visual Message To Men Who Don’t Vote

JoJo wore a Savage X Fenty design and posed on her back.

JoJo got pulses racing with her latest Instagram share, and the caption included with her alluring image seemed to suggest that she was trying to get her male followers to race to the ballot box.

JoJo, 29, was photographed lying on her back on a large piece of dark blue mesh material. Her backdrop featured an organic white pattern that made it look like rippling waves. She wore a lingerie set from Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s line of intimate apparel. The “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker is an ambassador for the brand, and she has shared numerous photos of herself rocking revealing pieces from the popular label.

Her latest look included a white bra constructed out of soft stretch fabric. The garment featured a fun doodle print with cartoonish drawings of hearts, clouds, flowers, yin-yang symbols, dollar signs, and smiley faces. The words “call me” and “forever” were interspersed among the images in a scrawl that looked handwritten.

JoJo’s unlined bralette also boasted a wide ribbon of stretchy floral lace across its entire neckline, which gradually sloped inwards on both sides in a subtle V. The delicate scalloped trim added a romantic touch to the piece. A seam bisected the garment in the front center to create separation and a small amount of structure. The bra provided enough support to create rounded cleavage, even though JoJo was lying on her back. Due to her position, the soft curves of her chest swelled out on the sides of her body. Meanwhile, the pose also did wonders for the appearance of her curvy hips and the sides of her peachy derriere. She further emphasized her hourglass shape by posing with her thighs crossed.

Her bottoms featured a low waist with a wide elastic lace waistband that matched the trim on her bra. The undergarment left most of the singer’s scrolling music staff tattoo on her bikini line uncovered. Her skin looked smooth and creamy, and her tummy was taut and trim. She accessorized with a chunky gold chain bracelet and a medallion necklace.

View this post on Instagram when he says he isn’t voting…???? #savagexambassador A post shared by JoJo???? (@iamjojo) on Oct 23, 2020 at 11:10am PDT

JoJo’s glossy auburn hair was spread out around her head. She was photographed placing her fingers on both of her temples as if she were experiencing a headache. In her caption, she quipped that her pose demonstrated how she feels when a man says that he isn’t going to vote. The words were seemingly meant to encourage her followers to vote, and some of her devotees wanted to cast their ballots for her.

“I vote for JoJo,” wrote one admirer in response to her post.

“Thank you for my new lock screen,” read another message.

“I’m voting for sure now,” promised a third fan.