Paula Manzanal Rocks A Yellow Bikini, Wows Her 2 Million Fans On Instagram

Peruvian model Paula Manzanal is no stranger to showing off her incredible physique on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, October 23, she posted another sultry snapshot which became an instant hit.

In the pic, the hottie rocked a light yellow bikini which perfectly accentuated her slender body and curves. The top consisted of thin straps which tied behind her neck. The cage-style bra boasted tiny, wired cups with frayed edges and a ring in the middle. The risqué top put a glimpse of her cleavage on full display while also showcasing her flawless décolletage.

Paula teamed the top with matching bottoms which were pulled high on her slender hips, drawing attention to her taut stomach and abs. The ensemble also displayed her toned thighs and legs.

She wore her highlighted tresses down, swept them to the left side, and let her long locks cascade over her shoulder and arm. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a dainty pendant, a ring, and a wristwatch.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Ibiza, Spain. The photoshoot took place indoors, at a nondescript location. To strike a pose, Paula stood against the background of a white door, leaning her right arm on a wall. She tugged at her bottoms and tilted her head. The hottie gazed straight at the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

A post shared by Paula Manzanal (@paulamanzz) on Oct 23, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

In the caption, Paula endorsed the Clover Dating App, which sponsored her post. Within eight hours of going live, the photograph accrued more than 35,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Paula’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared close to 380 messages in which they praised her incredible figure, pretty looks, and her sexy style.

“This color looks so good on you. Your pic brightened up my day,” one of her fans commented.

“Paula, you are the woman of my dreams!” chimed in another user, adding a kiss emoji to the comment.

“You look very cute and beautiful. Have a great day, my love,” a third admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “wifey,” “angel,” and “so perfect,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot, including Vicky Aisha, Avitel Cohen, Mairanne Argy, and Edoardo Santonocito.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a day ago, Paula uploaded another hot picture in which she showed off her sexy legs while posing on a kitchen counter. To date, the picture has garnered more than 24,000 likes.