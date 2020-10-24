Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Alexis Blames Julian As He Tries To Intercede

As seen this past week on General Hospital, Alexis has been drinking heavily and she isn’t afraid to let everyone know it. She started out trying to keep it a secret but once Sam confronted her, she decided that she didn’t care who knows about it. She is now lashing out and Julian is about to get an earful the week of October 26.

Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps tease that Julian intercedes and it appears that it is all about Alexis. On Friday’s episode, Sam paid him a visit to clue him in on his ex-wife’s current drunken state. Sam is worried about her, but her mom won’t listen to her. She has already asked Sonny for help, but he told Sam that Alexis needs to want to get help. Now Sam thinks that her dad could possibly get through to her. The General Hospital previews for Monday revealed that Julian does indeed go see Alexis, but she doesn’t appear to be in the mood to get a lecture from the man who put a knife to her throat while they were married.

Alexis lashes out at her ex, as seen in the clip. She tells him that he is the reason that she is an alcoholic. H will likely not let that statement phase him because he knows that to be true. Now that she has lost another man that she loved and cared for, she has once again turned to the bottle.

Things may come to a head soon for Alexis. Additional General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central says that she will be forced into making a choice the week of November 2. It sounds like something happens soon that may have her seeking help for her drinking again.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

On Monday during Sam’s visit with her mom, she confronted Alexis about her drinking. She didn’t even try to hide it and decided to go after her daughter giving her a tongue lashing about her relationship with Jason Morgan. Sam was offended by what she said, but that didn’t stop her from trying to get her help. She knows that it’s the alcohol talking and she is not giving up on Alexis.

Julian’s visit with Alexis may make things worse. However, he also still cares about her and won’t let her words bother him. He has a lot going on right now with Cyrus on his back trying to buy the bar from him and Ryan Chamberlain threatening him from prison with Nelle’s letter. It’s doubtful that he will let her upset him too much.

It looks like Alexis may hit rock bottom before she decides to shape herself up. Her confrontation with Julian on Monday’s General Hospital could be just what she needs, or it could have the opposite effect.