Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Abs & Curves In A Tight Top And Jeans For Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony looked effortlessly stunning in a photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was photographed wearing a cropped sweater that showcased her killer abs along with a tight pair of jeans that accentuated her curves.

The 22-year-old is best-known for her workout posts in tight-fitting gym gear, but since gyms are closed in her area she opted for an outdoor pic. She was shot on a walkway in a park with multiple trees visible in the background as the sun shone down, and the grass beside her was covered in leaves.

O’Mahony was captured for a full-body shot as she turned slightly to the side. Her right leg was straight, and she stood on the toes of her left foot to help further embellish her curvy figure. She raised her right hand close to her shoulder, while her left hand gripped a scarf that hung by her side. O’Mahony had her long dark hair parted to the right as it flowed down her chest, and she flashed a giant smile while looking straight into the lens.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsWMfXjFG5/

The Irish stunner sported a seasonal wardrobe that included a long-sleeved cropped sweater that was brown and had a turtleneck. She also rocked high-waist blue jeans that wrapped tightly around her sculpted legs. O’Mahony wore a pair of all-white sneakers, and completed the look with a black and white Balenciaga scarf that was draped over her shoulders. The ribbed top highlighted her ample assets, and showcased her rock-hard stomach.

For the caption, O’Mahony mentioned how much she enjoys going for walks during this time of year, and wished her followers a good weekend. She added fallen leaf and swirling hearts emoji, along with two hashtags including “#autumn” before uploading the image on Friday.

Many of the social media influencer’s 698,000 Instagram followers flocked to the seasonal snap, and more than 16,000 showed their support by tapping the like button in just over seven hours after it went live. O’Mahony received more than 80 comments in that time, as her replies were flooded with fire emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments about her stellar physique, and several mentioned how inspirational the model’s looks were.

“Girl you are unreal,” one follower replied.

“Looking stunning,” a fan wrote while adding two heart emoji.

“You look so pretty,” an Instagram user commented.

“I just wanna look like this,” another added.

