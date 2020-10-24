American Singer Zhavia Ward Shows Off Her Slender Figure In A Revealing Gold Top

American singer Zhavia Ward, who rose to fame after becoming a finalist on the famous TV show The Four, took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 23, and treated her 3.3 million followers to a very hot selfie.

In the snapshot, the 19-year-old singer rocked a gold halter-neck top which put her taut stomach and a glimpse of her bare chest on full display. The skimpy ensemble also drew attention to her tattooed décolletage and toned arms.

Zhavia, who has started releasing her solo numbers since being eliminated from the finals of The Four in 2018, teamed the minuscule top with a pair of black jeans that accentuated her slender hips.

Following her signature style, the hottie wore her tresses in long, blond dreads, letting them cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a silver hoop in her septum.

The shoot took place indoors, in a nondescript room. To strike a pose, the stunner stood straight and lifted her chin as she clicked a selfie. She gazed straight at the lens and slightly parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Zhavia informed users that she took the selfie in her recording studio. She disclosed that her new album will be released soon, adding that she is very excited about that.

Within two hours of going live, the pic amassed close to 70,000 likes. Besides, several of Zhavia’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted more than 420 messages in which they praised her hot looks and sexy style. Many users also wrote that they can’t wait to listen to her new songs.

“Omg, I’m so excited for your new album!! ILYSM!” one of her fans commented.

“You’re so hot, omfg!!! You are so, so pretty, I can’t even,” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart emoji to the comment.

“I am so proud of you, Zhavia, you are a dream come true!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Why are you so beautiful???? I admire your tattoos btw,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Others used words and phrases like “goddess,” “my muse,” and “a true diva,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other celebrities and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including YouTuber Marvyn Macnificent and Playboy model Molly Eskam.