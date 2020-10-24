Donald Trump’s Alleged Ties To Cocaine Trafficker Resurface After Debate

The topic of cocaine came up at Thursday’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which sparked a comment from author David Cay Johnston, who wrote The Making of Donald Trump.

“People who’ve read The Making of Donald Trump — detailing the extraordinary favors Donald did for a big-time cocaine trafficker who kept his mouth shut — will find the video clip below especially meaningful,” he tweeted.

The comment was in response to a video of Trump’s reaction to Biden’s remarks on his desire to shift the American justice system’s approach to dealing with users of drugs like cocaine. As reported by Raw Story, Johnston claimed in his book that the president did favors for a cocaine trafficker.

“Trump has worked hard to make sure few people know about his lifelong entanglements with a major cocaine trafficker… with American and Russian mobsters and many mob associates, and with various con artists and swindlers,” the book read.

According to the book, Trump worked specifically with drug trafficker Joseph Weichselbaum,

“Trump did unusual favors for the three-time felon, repeatedly putting his lucrative casino license at risk to help a major cocaine and marijuana trafficker.”

As The Inquisitr reported, Johnston has been an open critic of the U.S. leader. He previously penned an op-ed in which he claimed that the president is the biggest threat to the U.S. Constitution, pointing to information leaked from former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s then-forthcoming memoir.

Pete Marovich / Getty Images

Slate echoed the author’s reporting and concluded that multiple outlets suggest Trump both vouched for and rented an apartment to Weichselbaum while his drug trafficking case was in limbo. Notably, Spy previously reported that Weichselbaum was the general manager of a helicopter company linked to the real estate mogul from 1983 to 1986. He was charged with trafficking marijuana and cocaine in 1985 and pleaded guilty to two felonies, which later led to a three-year prison sentence. But before his prison stint, he allegedly rented an apartment in the Manhattan Trump Plaza building.

Per Spy and Smoking Gun, while the case was pending, Weichselbaum paid for his unit partly via in-kind services through his helicopter company.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz — now a Trump ally — previously claimed that the then-presidential candidate refused to release his tax returns due to his business ties to the mob, per Slate. During an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, Cruz pointed to reports of the head of state’s mafia ties, including alleged dealings with S&A Construction — a property that was owned by Anthony “Fat Tony “Salerno.