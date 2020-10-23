Caroline Einhoff Looks Super Sexy In A Minuscule, Teal Bikini

German model Caroline Einhoff went online on Friday, October 23, and mesmerized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with a very sexy snapshot.

In the picture, Caroline rocked a minuscule teal bikini which left little to the imagination. Made up of a silky fabric, the bikini top consisted of tiny, triangular cups with elasticated edges attached to a string that ran across her chest. It boasted thin straps that tied behind her neck and a plunging neckline which showed an ample amount of cleavage. The ensemble also drew attention to her slender waist and taut stomach.

Caroline teamed the top with equally skimpy bottoms which were tied high on her slender hips to put her toned thighs and legs on full display.

The stunner wore her highlighted tresses in two ponytails, letting her wavey locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small earrings and a delicate pendant which rested at the base of her throat.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured in Santorini, Greece. The daytime photoshoot took place outdoors, against the breathtaking background of the Aegean Sea. Lots of traditional cave houses, called the yposkafa, could be seen on the volcanic rocks of the island behind her.

Caroline struck a side pose and folded one of her arms under her chest. She lightly touched her thigh and looked down. The hottie seductively parted her lips as she soaked up the sun.

View this post on Instagram Be such a dope soul that people crave your vibes.???????? A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀????‍♀️????Caroline Einhoff???????????? (@caroeinhoff) on Oct 23, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

In the caption, Caroline informed users that her bikini was from her own swimwear collection, Calua, which she co-owns with fashion designer Luisa Christel.

Within six hours of posting, the pic amassed more than 24,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Caroline’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 200 messages in which they praised her incredible physique and her sexy style.

“Wow, I love your tattoo! You are an angel,” one of her fans commented.

“Well, I must confess that I am really in love with you,” chimed in another user.

“What a beautiful woman!! I had to immediately stop scrolling my Instagram timeline as soon as I saw this,” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Okay, will you marry me, please?” a fourth follower wrote to express his wishful thinking.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Hannah Palmer and Katrin Freud.