WWE News: NXT Star Says He Only Wants To Work For Triple H

In a recent interview with Daily DDT, WWE superstar Bobby Fish discussed the future of The Undisputed Era faction and Triple H’s involvement in its creation. According to the former NXT Tag Team Champion, “The Game” has been instrumental to their success on the black-and-gold brand.

Fish went on to say that he always wants to work for the Hall of Famer, suggesting that he doesn’t want to leave NXT and join the main roster for the time being. According to Fish, he trusts Triple H’s vision for him, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong and Adam Cole.

“I’m not sure if I want to work for anyone other than him, he has a brain for this business like no other. He saw it and said, ‘Oh yeah, those four guys are together.’ Even before Roddy was with us, I think that was a plan somewhere in the back of his head. He saw it, he capitalized on it, and man, do we have more land to conquer.”

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the members of Undisputed Era aren’t interested in a move to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown. As the article highlighted, they reportedly turned down the opportunity before this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Fish didn’t mention Vince McMahon during the conversation, but his words suggested that he wants Triple H in charge of the company. NXT stars have a history of losing some of their steam on the main roster, and McMahon has a tendency to split up tag teams and factions.

However, Undisputed Era has arguably accomplished everything there is to win on the black-and-gold brand. At one point, they held every championship between them. Some of them have even held titles on more than one occasion.

According to Fish, however, there are still “layers to be explored” in the group. He said that there’s more for them to do on their current brand, and he believes they’ll continue to resonate fans due to their realism.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, there have been rumors of the stable breaking up in the near future. Babyface turns have been teased for two members, while the others are expected to retain their heel alignment.

However, while the possible changes to their personas could mean that the group’s disbandment could be on the cards, it may lead to some more nuanced storytelling with them as a unit. As The Inquisitr article noted, it might add an interesting dynamic as opposed to a complete split.