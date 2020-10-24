Rumors Of A ‘Silent Hill’ Reboot On Sony’s PS5 Are ‘Credible,’ Gaming Insider Says

The long-rumored return of a video game series that helped popularize the survival horror genre in the late 1990s and early 2000s may actually be in the works. As relayed by VG247 on Thursday, former Game Informer senior editor and current Kinda Funny host Imran Khan believes that rumors suggesting that a reboot of Konami’s iconic series Silent Hill for the PlayStation 5 is in the works are “credible.”

Khan offered his analysis of the situation on a recent episode of his podcast, stating that some industry figures who have previously been linked to the intellectual property are currently putting together an unidentified project. However, he also expressed doubt regarding Sony spearheading the title’s development, as some have hypothesized.

“If Sony’s also making a ‘Silent Hill’ – which we don’t know that they are, those are just rumors – I would assume that Sony’s not part of [Hideo Kojima’s project], if they’re making a separate, ‘Silent Hill’-like game, but who knows? The industry’s been weirder than that,” he said on the show.

“I think the rumors are credible and I know that the people who are rumored to be involved in ‘Silent Hill’ are working on something,” he continued.

Early on Thursday morning, Kojima — who was slated to direct the last attempt to continue the series, Silent Hills, alongside acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro before the project was officially canceled in 2015 —- announced that he had begun work on a new title with a hiring announcement on Twitter.

In March, Rely On Horror reported that the PS5 maker was working behind the scenes to mend the relationship between the Metal Gear creator’s production company and Konami in an effort to resurrect the title on next-gen hardware. As relayed by The Inquisitr the following month, however, Kojima reportedly hasn’t shown interest in a potential revival.

Rely On Horror also reported at the time that creator Keiichiro Toyama, composer Akira Yamaoka and Masahiro Ito, who designed the creatures for the first four installments, were all working on a new Silent Hill.

The original Silent Hill made its debut on the first PlayStation console in 1999 and put players in control of Harry Mason as he searches the titular town for his missing daughter. Over the course of the playthrough, demonic creatures begin to appear in the foggy rural town and Mason also experiences occasional alterations of reality, which see the area morph into a darker version of itself called the Otherworld.

Silent Hill went to spawn a litany of sequels, as well as two feature-length film adaptations.