Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Summer Freaks Out

The next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video for October 26 through 30 previews that Billy and Lily get their flirt on at work. Kyle works to win Summer back, and then Adam decides he’s no longer a part of the Newman family.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) once again clash over his vendetta against Adam (Mark Grossman). Jill (Jess Walton) hired Lily to keep her son grounded, and she’s working hard at doing just that. Even Billy calls Lily his angel on his shoulder, pulling him back in when the devil on his other shoulder, tries to push him too far out of the realm of reasonable behavior.

After an intense exchange, Billy notices that Lily fixated on his lips, so he calls her out on it. Lily seems surprised when Billy mentions that he notices she was about to kiss him, and later it seems as if more sparks will fly for these two.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) finally revealed herself to Kyle (Michael Mealor), and she called him out on his texts with Lola (Sasha Calle). He felt he was just being decent, but Summer felt betrayed. Although she seemed ready to call the whole thing off, Kyle vowed to win her back, and next week he pulls out all the stops in a big way.

Kyle breaks into Summer’s room, which doesn’t make her happy. However, when she sees the thoughtful display he created to show her how much he loves her, Summer admits that she feels incredibly overwhelmed. A worried Kyle isn’t sure, though, if his efforts left her feeling happy or upset, so he carefully asks. It seems that Summer appreciates all the effort he went to. However, he makes a big mistake when he mentions Lola’s name, and Summer loses it again.

Finally, things have not gone well for Adam recently. Sharon (Sharon Case), whom he says he loves, got engaged to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Then, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), his fiance, overheard him declare his love for Sharon, so she decided to leave. The cards are all stacked against Adam, and once again, he decides to cut and run instead of staying to build the life he wants.

Adam tearfully tells both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that he no longer intends to be part of the Newman family. He’s cutting the whole group loose. The only thing Adam wants in return is for them to go in peace.