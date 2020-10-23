Casi Davis Shows Off Bronzed Physique In White String Bikini

Casi Davis stunned many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Friday, October 23, with her most recent post. The American model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to share a monochromatic snapshot of herself enjoying a day at the beach while rocking a barely there string swimsuit that put her bodacious figure front and center.

The photo showed Davis standing on a beach as she posed with her back to the camera. The camera was closer to the ground, focusing in on her voluptuous booty. She was facing the ocean, which stretched across the background. It looked like a windy day as Davis’s blond tresses flew back in the photo.

Davis showed off her amazing body in a white two-piece bathing suit that made her bronzed complexion pop, even for a black-and-white photo. Her bikini bottoms were the star of the show, boasting a tiny thong back that bared her tight buns. They featured several side strings, which tied into a bow that dangled against her thighs and derriere.

Over her bikini, she sported a matching long-sleeved shirt. It was entirely unbuttoned as the fronts also flew back with the wind. Davis accessorized her ensemble with a pair of short hoop earrings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGs-JdkBskR/

Davis captioned the picture with an inspiring message about living in the moment and creating memories now.

The post proved to be an immediate hit with her fans. It garnered more than 9,200 likes and over 50 comments in under an hour. Many of her fans took to the comments section to interact with her caption. Many others simply used the opportunity to share their admiration for Davis.

“The tans will fade but memories last forever [yellow heart] [black heart] J’adore,” one user raved.

“I absolutely love B&W pics and this one is amazing [in my honest opinion],” replied another fan.

“Nature seeks the mathematical zero point of pure unity where there is no opposition and discord. [string of heart-kiss emoji] Only the NOW is eternal,” added a third admirer.

“[E]very girls body inspo,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Davis often treats her fans to photos that showcase her hourglass figure. Earlier this week, she shared a collage of four photos that saw her striking different poses on a tennis court while holding a tennis racket, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She had on a pair of white swimsuit bottoms, whose sides she pulled up high, baring her curvy hips and elongating her legs. She paired it with a matching tank top featuring a cropped hemline.