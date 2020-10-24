Halle Berry, 54, Squats Down In Skintight Leggings & Reveals What ‘Saved The Butt’

Halle revealed that she's been working out during quarantine in Montreal.

Halle Berry divulged her secret to not losing her glute gains during quarantine. On Friday, the Die Another Day actress took to Instagram to reveal that resistance bands have been helping her stay fit and maintain her fantastic figure while she doesn’t have access to a lot of workout equipment.

Halle, 54, informed her fans that she’s currently in Montreal, Canada, where she’ll soon begin shooting the sci-fi epic Moonfall. According to Deadline, the disaster movie is centered on a heroic crew that attempts to save the Earth from colliding with the moon after a “mysterious force” knocks the celestial satellite off its orbit.

Like many of the Hollywood stars who have been traveling for work during the coronavirus pandemic, Halle had to take the safety precaution of quarantining before she could begin filming her scenes. However, she hasn’t been spending all her free time relaxing at her hotel. According to the fitness enthusiast, she hasn’t stopped being active, and she’s discovered a way to keep her buns of steel toned and strong.

Halle revealed that she’s been exercising with a “booty band” from Re-Spin, her own line line of workout gear. She credited the stretchy loop for saving her butt, and she directed her followers to check out her Instagram stories for demonstrations of a few of the effective glute-blasting moves that can be performed with the portable piece of equipment. Those videos can be viewed here until their 24-hour lifespans expire.

Halle’s post included a sweaty snapshot of herself and her personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas, performing one of the exercises. She identified the move as an “iso squat hold & dual press.” It required remaining in the squat position while moving the arms. She placed one of her bands around the backs of her hands and pulled them apart to create resistance. She raised her arms up over her head, brought her hands back down to her chest, and pressed them forward in front of her. She then repeated the sequence.

Halle and Peter were photographed with their hands up over their heads. Halle rocked a pair of bright blue leggings that fit her powerful legs like a second skin. She also wore a matching sports bra and a tied-up brown tank top with large arm openings. Her golden brunette hair was pulled back in a low chignon, and thick curtain bangs framed her face and forehead. She and her workout partner were sweating it out inside a large space with exposed brick walls.

The other move that they demonstrated was the “band curtsy lunge.” They wore their bands around their thighs for this exercise. It involved crossing one leg back behind the other, lunging down, and returning to the standing position before switching sides. Halle advised her followers to perform two sets of 25 reps of both exercises.