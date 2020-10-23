WWE News: Lance Storm Discusses Current Status With Company Following Release

Lance Storm provided an update on his current WWE status during an interview with Wrestling Inc.

According to the former backstage producer, who was released earlier this year as part of the company’s mass cutbacks, his contract was terminated due to visa issues. Storm is a Canadian citizen, and furloughing him would have complicated matters.

Storm revealed that, even though his contract was terminated, officials said that they might bring him back at a later date. In order not to pay him during the pandemic, however, they had to let him go.

Storm would also have been unable to travel due to the travel ban that’s prohibited Canadian citizens traveling into the United States in recent months, and vice versa.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Storm being let go prompted Chris Jericho to call out Vince McMahon on social media. The pair are good friends, and Jericho wasn’t happy with his old boss for releasing Storm during a pandemic.

The upside of being released, according to the former superstar, is that it’s allowed him to pursue other ventures. This includes him being allowed to work for rival promotions. Earlier this month, he appeared on AEW Dynamite in a video segment for Jericho’s 30th anniversary.

“I’m really in a position where I’ve got a lot of things I could be doing and want to be doing, but to do them, I have to cross to the U.S., and as of right now, there is still a closed border. There is some legal loopholing you can do if you’re willing to bend the rules and ignore quarantines, but that’s not something I’m willing to do.”

During the conversation, Storm was asked if he’d be interested in working for AEW in some capacity down the line. The former Intercontinental Champion seemed interested in the prospect.

“I’m interested in working anywhere and will entertain anyone that gives me a decent offer, but again, I’ve gotta wait for the damn border to open up.”

Prior to joining WWE for his last stint, Storm ran his own wrestling school. Some of its graduated have gone on to become popular performers since then as well. He closed it before he returned to the promotion, but he assured Wrestling Inc that he has no plans to re-open it.

As of this writing, Storm is focused on acting. He is a member of the voice cast of the Corner Gas, a Canadian animated series that also features WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Trish Stratus.