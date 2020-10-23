Amanda Elise Lee Shows Off Sinuous Curves, Baby Bump In Skintight Bodysuit

Model, Poosh columnist and social media influencer Amanda Elise Lee continues to share photos featuring her sharp curves and prominent baby bump on her popular Instagram profile. In her latest update, which was uploaded to her feed on Friday, October 23, the 33-year-old thrilled her 11.9 million followers with a mirrored bathroom selfie in which she was shown sporting a skintight bodysuit that emphasized her shapely attributes to great effect.

Using the post’s caption, Lee revealed that she and her partner had finally settled into their new home after engaging in a difficult moving process that left them feeling exhausted. However, she looked none the worse for wear in the sexy snapshot according to her fans, who replied in the comments section in multitudes with words of appreciation and public declarations of affection for the certified personal trainer’s very pregnant body.

“Sexy hot mama,” stated one commenter, who also offered their congratulations for Lee’s forthcoming arrival.

“Most beautiful prego body I’ve ever seen!!!” opined a second supporter.

“@amandaeliselee that baby daddy sure is lucky,” added another enamored admirer, who included a slew of suggestive emoji.

“You’re the cutest!!! Congrats for your new house,” wished a fourth follower.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGszHRzlq22/

The Cosmopolitan alum was leaning against a clear glass vanity as she held her smartphone to the left of her face in order to capture the self-photo. As she did so, she kept her glinting eyes locked to the device’s screen while sizing up the shot. Meanwhile, Lee’s full, pink lips were curled upward at the right corner, offering the subtle hint of a smile. Her golden blond hair was swept over the top and around the back of her head, which caused it to drape over her shoulder, bicep and bosom on her left side.

Lee’s expanding attributes were pleasingly accentuated by her pea-green bodysuit, which covered the brunt of her body from her shoulders to her upper thighs. The skintight garment did little to conceal her increasingly voluptuous figure as it appeared to conform to her various nooks and crannies. The bodysuit’s plunging neckline also allowed for a significant showing of cleavage along her ample bust line. Lee offered a small splash of color in the shot with her fingernails, which were painted with a lavender polish.

The Canadian model’s update proved to be another popular one, igniting her Instagram following to the tune of almost 35,000 double-taps in just over an hour after going live.

