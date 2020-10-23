Vanessa Christine Puts On A Leggy Display In Knitted Shorts

American model Vanessa Christine took to her Instagram page on Friday, October 23, and wowed her ardent followers with a set of hot pics.

In the snaps, Vanessa rocked a knitted, dark brown three-piece set. It consisted of a crop t.op that boasted a low-cut neckline. The tiny garment showed off a glimpse of cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach. She wore matching shorts which put her sexy legs and thighs on full display. The hottie completed her attire with a matching cardigan.

She wore her brunette tresses in waves, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for small stud earrings and a delicate pendant which rested at the base of her neck, highlighting her flawless décolletage. That apart, she also wore a pair of anklets and a ring.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured in her hometown of Miami, Florida. She shared two snaps from the indoor photoshoot. To pose, she sat atop a white table. A wooden chair could also be seen sitting in front of the table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANESSA CHRISTINE ♡ (@vanessachristine) on Oct 23, 2020 at 7:10am PDT

In the first pic, she sat straight and lifted her chain. Turning her gaze away from the lens, she lightly touched her hair and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look. In the second image, Vanessa sat with her legs spread apart and kept her feet on the chair. She looked away from the lens once again and flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

In the caption, Vanessa informed users that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored the post.

Within seven hours of going live, the pictures garnered more than 17,000 likes. In addition, many of her fans took to the comments section and shared about 300 messages in which they praised her hot figure and pretty facial features.

“Looking great, as usual. I love your gorgeous smile,” one of her fans wrote, adding a kiss emoji to the comment.

“Wow, I am living for that set on you,” chimed in another user.

“So breathtakingly beautiful. You are one of the prettiest and the hottest models on the Gram,” a third admirer remarked.

“Can you get any cuter?” a fourth follower commented.

Others posted words and phrases like “real-life barbie,” “flawless,” and “love your legs,” to express their adoration.

Many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snapshots to show appreciation and support, including Jessica Bartlett, Alexis Clark, and Valeria Orsini.