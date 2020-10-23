Laura Amy Flaunts Underboob In The Sunshine While Enjoying A Glass Of Wine

Australian fitness model and personal trainer Laura Amy thrilled her 872,000 Instagram supporters with her most recent update on Friday afternoon, in which she flaunted her killer physique wearing a revealing ensemble and coquettishly sipped from a glass of white wine.

She toasted to her fans in the caption, nearly 5,000 of whom liked the post in the first hour after it was posted.

Laura wore a skimpy bandeau top featuring two ruched white squares covering her curvaceous bust and connected by a trio of narrow horizontal strings that encircled her rib cage and appeared to tie in the back.

The garment draped over her breasts, but left an ample portion of the alluring swells of flesh exposed, which were outlined beneath by perfectly rounded shadows. The open center also displayed her bare cleavage.

Laura combined the top with a pair of baggy, light-washed blue jeans embellished with an unusual wrapped waistband and a button fly. The pants fit loosely around her waist, and just barely revealed her navel.

In addition to her chest, Laura’s outfit showed off her toned abdominal region. A trio of vertical lines of muscular definition ran vertically up the center and either side of her torso.

Laura posed next to a stainless steel counter in a sleek, modern kitchen. She stood in front of a matching refrigerator with white rectangular cabinetry above.

The appliance displayed a blurry reflection of the buxom brunette, as well as the enormous window through which bright afternoon sunshine streamed. Light poured across Laura’s figure and illuminated her pale-colored eyes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsv4dQpFhO/

Laura’s remarkably long, straight hair was center-parted and thrown behind her shoulders. It cascaded down her back, well past her slender waist, with the exception of a few bleached, layered pieces that framed her striking features. She wore a pair of black sunglasses perched on top of her head.

Laura’s Instagram followers loved the post, and flooded her comments section with adoration for her appearance.

“okkk. R U EVEN REAL,” joked one supporter.

“Cheers to the weekend.” You’re so beautiful,” replied a second person, following the comment with the ever-popular heart and flame symbols.

“You are delightful to look at!” exclaimed a third fan, who added a trio a stars and purple hearts to the mix.

“Rocking it as always @lauraammy you always have the Vibe,” declared a fourth dedicated follower.

Most fans used their words to express their affection, but many elected to use strings of various emoji instead.