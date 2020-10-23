Brooke Burke, 49, Stretches Out Her Body In Slow-Mo While In Skintight Yoga Shorts

Social media star Brooke Burke stunned her 435,000 Instagram followers in a fun video where she playfully used slow-motion to showcase her incredible physique.

In the upload, Brooke sizzled in a pink athleisure ensemble. The bright hue managed to add a bright pop of color while highlighting the former Dancing with the Stars host’s golden tan.

The top consisted of a classic sports bra with a fashionable high neckline. The sleeveless style meant that her toned arms were on full display, and the garment cropped just below the bust to reveal her toned midriff.

Brooke coupled the sports bra with a pair of trendy yoga shorts. The shorts were high-waisted silhouette that cinched at the waist to show off her hourglass figure. The fabric consisted of a spandex-type of material that flattered her hips and legs.

Brooke kept the rest of her look natural, opting for a gold ankle bracelet as her sole accessory. Her hair was styled into voluminous waves that were left loose throughout the clip. In one portion of the video, Brooke even tossed her hair for a fun yet sultry effect.

The video began with Brooke leaning against a white beam on a roof. She bent one leg to accentuate her curves and tilted her body to accentuate her enviable curves as a bright blue sky served as a beautiful backdrop.

Brooke then positioned herself on a white ledge, angling her figure so that it was perpendicular to the camera. She demonstrated some cross-body crunches by bringing her knee and her elbow to her chest.

Last but not least, she posed on all fours with her knee tucked in. She then opened her body by extending her leg while lifting up her head. This final move was done in slow-motion for a cool final touch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Burke (@brookeburke) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:41am PDT

Social media users loved the new upload, and awarded the clip around 3,800 likes and around 85 comments.

“You have always been fit goals for me,” confessed an awestruck fan, emphasizing the compliment with two heart-eye face emoji.

“If you’re goin to do exercises, you might as well look smokin’ doing them,” echoed a second.

“Good God you’re absolutely gorgeous just incredible with a killer body,” raved a third.

“You are in ridiculously good shape… congrats,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with an applauding hands symbol.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Brooke had recently wowed fans earlier this week demonstrating a grueling glute-focused workout in a similar ensemble.