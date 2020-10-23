Madi Edwards Slays In A Strapless Bikini While Basking in The Sun: ‘Just Chillin Wbu?’

Madi Edwards heated up her Instagram page on Friday with two skin-baring new snaps that have her fans talking.

The double-pic update was snapped in Los Angeles, California, per the geotag, and captured Madi “chillin” outside on a beautiful day. She leaned up against a white wall, propping her elbows up on the ledge as she leaned back to bask in the warm sun. A gorgeous view of a luxurious pool could be seen in the background as the model worked the camera. It was surrounded by towering palm trees, giving the snaps a tropical vibe.

Despite being well into fall season, the California weather proved to be perfect for Madi to slip into a bikini. She opted for a textured baby pink two-piece from Monday Swimwear that popped against her deep tan, which a tag on the photos indicated was a result of Bali Body’s tanning products. It included a sexy bandeau top that fell low down her chest, exposing her ample cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It also had a shiny gold loop in the middle of its cups, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Madi also sported the set’s matching bottoms as she soaked up the sun. The swimwear boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that teased a peek at her derriere and toned thighs. Its thick, curved waistband fit snugly around her hips, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame. The model’s flat tummy and chiseled abs were also on display in the shots and certainly did not go unnoticed by her fans.

The Aussie hottie opted to leave her blond locks down for the day and styled them in a sleek middle part. She also rocked a slew of accessories with her scanty swimsuit, including a bangle bracelet, trendy necklace stack, and several statement rings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsgdmmg1vc/

Many of Madi’s 720,000 followers took a moment to show some love to her latest social media upload. It has amassed more than 8,000 likes after just three hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Wow you are such a babe,” one person wrote.

“You have a fascinating presence!” remarked another fan.

“Cutest bikini!!” a third follower praised.

“So stunning,” added a fourth admirer.

