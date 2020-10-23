Sommer Ray Sizzles In A Sheer Leopard-Print Crop Top & Skintight Mini Skirt

Fitness model Sommer Ray shared a tantalizing slate of photos via her Instagram page on Friday, October 23. The set of pictures came from an exciting movie premiere event that Sommer attended Thursday night and her 25.5 million followers thought she looked sizzling-hot.

Sommer chose a titillating ensemble for this evening event that beautifully showcased her incredibly fit figure. For starters, she chose a leopard-print crop top that was quite sheer and form-fitting.

The top was short-sleeved and had a high scoop neckline. It clung to her busty assets and allowed the 24-year-old bombshell to show off her taut tummy.

She styled her light brown tresses in full, wild waves that she generally kept swooped over to one side. She played with her hair in a number of the snaps, seemingly doing some hair flips as she allowed the long locks to tumble over her chest. In addition, Sommer added a pair of hoop earrings and wore rings on nearly every finger.

Along with the crop top, Sommer wore a very short and tight mini-skirt. The black garment appeared to be made of leather or a faux leather material and it had a side zipper.

The skirt tightly hugged Sommer’s pert booty and had a hem that rested on her upper thighs. There were lace-up slit sections running up over each thigh and the model finished the jaw-dropping ensemble with a pair of chunky, heeled lace-up boots.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsxc-EgJ4U/

The array of eight pictures showed Sommer flaunting her breathtaking look from a number of angles. She displayed a range of facial expressions, from sultry looks to full-blown laughter.

Sommer also made sure to showcase her chiseled abs and muscular legs at various points throughout the series. Her curvy backside was highlighted more than once, and her fans were quite taken by this alluring look.

“No one does it better than you no one,” one fan commented, adding a lengthy string of fire emoji to the note.

“You look so gorgeous,” a follower wrote.

“This is what you call a 10/10,” another declared.

“You are beyond any word in the English language that describes Beautiful im completely speechless,” someone else raved.

It took just one hour for Sommer’s post to receive 235,000 likes and 2,000 comments. A lot of people relied on flattering emoji to show their appreciation, with plenty of fire and heart icons popping up.

Earlier in the week, the model shared another post filled with snapshots that were more risque. That post received nearly 1.25 million likes, but this Friday afternoon share of Sommer’s certainly seems to be well on its way to a similar level of engagement.