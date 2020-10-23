Jasmine Tookes Dazzles Fans In Black Monokini And Orange Hair In Hot New Photos

Jasmine Tookes dazzled many of her 4.1 million Instagram followers on Friday, October 23, with a series of hot new photos that featured her in a skimpy swimsuit that showed off her killer figure and modeling skills.

The three-part slideshow captured the Victoria’s Secret Angel striking powerful poses on a modern construction in a desert location. The photos appeared to have been taken in the late afternoon as the sun was low on the horizon.

In the first, Tookes was photographed from the thighs up as she stretched her arms high above her head. She kicked her hips to one side while leaning her torso in the opposite direction, creating a moon shape with her body. She tilted her head back, directing her gaze down to look at the camera with lips parted.

In the second, she stood up tall with her arms alongside her body and legs past hips-width distance.

Tookes rocked a black one-piece bathing suit featuring an interesting design. It had a large cut-out on the left side, baring her obliques, waist and slim midriff. The bottom edge rested just below her navel and connected to the right side. The top of the monokini included one strap that crisscrossed over her chest, going over the opposite shoulder.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGswpu_hqd3/

Completing her look, Tookes wore a bright orange wig styled in a short bob with straight-cut bangs covering her eyebrows.

The photos have attracted more than 16,500 likes and upwards of 85 comments in under an hour of going live. Her fans used the occasion to rave about Tookes’s beauty and also to compliment the shoot’s aesthetics.

“Every time I go to the mall, I always smile when I see u face.. u are adorable,” one of her fans wrote.

“Jas your Instagram acc is so aesthetic, really love it!!” raved another fan.

“You’re unreal omg [crying emoji] can’t get enough of these,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Thanks for today’s live Jas!! It was really fun to workout with you girls,” replied a fourth fan, referring to the fitness project JoJa, which she runs with Josephine Skriver.

Tookes is no stranger to flaunting her perfect body on Instagram. Earlier this year, she shared another image that featured her in Victoria’s Secret lingerie as part of a humorous “expectations vs. reality” post, as The Inquisitr has written. In the first shot, she lay on the floor wearing a pair of underwear and a push-up bra. In the second and third snaps, she was on the couch in sweatpants and a white T-shirt while eating a bag of chips.