Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Shows Her Fit Booty In Lace Thong Panties For Latest Steamy Update

Model Viktoria Varga looked scintillating in a steamy photo for her latest Instagram update. For the snap, she was photographed wearing a lace top and matching thong panties that flaunted her fit backside while she struck a sensual pose.

The Hungarian beauty is known for taking photos in chic outfits, and for this upload she showed off her stunning figure while only half-dressed. Varga sat on a white bench in a room that had mirrored doors, and there was a vanity with a stool visible behind her. She tagged the location as Milan, Italy.

Varga was captured from the side as she sat perched on the square bench. The fashion designer kept her right knee bent and extended her left leg. Her long blond hair was straight as it flowed down her back, and she raised her arms to grab a handful of hair. This pose helped accentuate her slender frame. Varga turned her head and shot a smoldering look at the camera.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGraPYBLc16/

The 29-year-old put her curves on display without many clothes on besides the lingerie set. She had on a black lace top that was transparent and had trim along the bottom. Varga sported a pair of baggy dark blue slacks that were pulled down in the back to reveal her underwear. The social media influencer had on a pair of high-waist lace panties that barely covered her derriere. A bright flash and filter was used on the photograph which made her skin pop against the backdrop. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her toned midsection along with her fit booty in the revealing ensemble.

For the caption, Varga mentioned keeping it simple and sticking to “vibes,” and added a dizzy emoji. She also added several hashtags including “#fridayvibes” and “#elegantstyle” and tagged the shoot’s photographer before uploading the snap on Friday.

Many of Varga’s 487,000 Instagram followers took notice of the salacious post, and more than 10,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over 12 hours after it went live. She received more than 170 comments in that time. Model Sharam-Sharam Diniz responded with multiple fire emoji, and the replies were littered with those. Fans filled the comments section with compliments in both English and Italian.

“Wow!! So so gorgeous!” one admirer wrote.

“Wonderful as always,” another responded while adding a row of heart-eye emoji.

“Happy Friday beautiful Viky,” a fan responded.

“Beautiful,” an Instagram user wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Varga showed off her athletic figure in a blue bikini.