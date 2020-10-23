New Footage Shows ‘Borat 2’ Actress At White House, Near Donald Trump Without Taking COVID-19 Test

Newly released footage from the Borat sequel is taking a critical look at health protocol at the White House, showing an actress from the movie touring the building and getting close to President Donald Trump while reportedly not having taken a COVID-19 test.

Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen on Friday tweeted footage from the new movie that showed actress Maria Bakalova gaining admittance to the White House and taking a tour of the press area.

As The Daily Mail noted, the promo appeared to mock the Trump administration for failing to take proper precaution, saying that Bakalova was able to get in close proximity to Trump while not having been tested for coronavirus. The footage did not make it into the film, which was released on Friday, with the report suggesting that may mean there is more to come from the production team.

Trump very careful who he let into his events and house. No Covid test necessary – High 5! pic.twitter.com/Kf5gGk3n2M — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) October 23, 2020

As The Daily Mail added, the actress was able to get close to a number of top Trump team members over the course of several months. The most notable of these was a hotel room encounter with former New York City mayor turned Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was seen reclining on a bed and putting his hands into his pants during an encounter with Bakalova, who at the time was playing a journalist.

“The White House visit is one of three encounters which span months,” the British newspaper noted. “Bakalova – who at the time was brunette – was both at a Trump reception for supporters in Phoenix and shook hands with Don Jr. at the CPAC conservative conference, both in February. She visited the White House – this time with blond hair – in September, two months after the Giuliani encounter. Bakalov is 24, but her character in the movie is his 15-year-old daughter.”

Giuliani had already come under fire for his scene, with critics saying he lacked proper judgment to put himself in that situation. There was no evidence that he believed her to be 15, the age of the character.

Trump has come under fire for what many critics see as lax protocol to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with his campaign being sharply criticized for holding large and in-person events that often do not have requirements for social distancing. Many of these events have not required masks, which became a sharper point of criticism after Trump and a number of top Republicans tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. A number of those testing positive had attended a reception for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, an event where many were in tight proximity and few wore masks.