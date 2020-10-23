Brazilian Bombshell Suzy Cortez Rocks Lionel Messi Jersey & Turquoise Thong In Scorching New Shot

Suzy Cortez dropped another racy new snap that combined her love of sports with a scandalous ensemble. The October 23 Instagram update has been earning a ton of buzz from the model’s 2.4 million fans for several reasons.

The post captured the Brazilian babe with her derriere facing the camera. She appeared to be in a kitchen, and there was a table with a few leather chairs in front of her. The model popped her booty toward the lens as she put both hands near her shoulders, grabbing the fabric from her shirt with her fingers. She turned her head to the side, averting her gaze off-camera. The model opted for a sexy yet casual outfit that perfectly suited her frame.

On her upper-half, Suzy rocked a soccer jersey with thick navy and maroon stripes. It had a mustard yellow collar and Lionel Messi’s last name written in bold, arching across Suzy’s back. Below Messi’s name was the number “644.” The garment had oversized sleeves that covered Suzy’s muscular biceps, leaving her lower arms and a few of her dark ink tattoos on display. She rolled the back of the garment high on her waist, revealing a skimpy pair of panties.

Suzy opted for a turquoise thong that was far sexier than her top. Only a small piece of triangular fabric covered the top of her derriere, leaving the rest of her bodacious backside on display for her fans to admire. The daring cut also showed off a tease of Suzy’s shapely thighs.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGsofTrnnz2/

Suzy pulled her long, brunette tresses back in a high ponytail, and most of her hair fell over one shoulder. Suzy added a few accessories to her outfit, including a gold bracelet on her right wrist and a set of silver earrings to complete her ensemble.

It has not taken long for her fans to shower the update with the praise that it deserves. More than 7,000 double-tapped the photo, and 120-plus left comments.

“The true perfect beauty,” one follower wrote with a single red rose emoji.

“Excellent photo, cheers to you,” a second follower chimed in.

“Precious, thanks for sharing,” another follower commented on the sizzling snap.

“Stylish fall, this Saturday will win you,” a fourth chimed in with a few flames next to their comment.

