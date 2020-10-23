WWE News: Former Superstar Gets Arrested Again

Former WWE star Teddy Hart — who is a member of the famous Hart family — was arrested on Thursday, according to WrestlingNews.co.

The report stated that Hart, whose real name is Edward Ellsworth Annis, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday night.

The 40-year-old was charged for three offences. These were injuring child/elderly/disabled person, evading arrest with a vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance. As of this writing, other details pertaining to the situation are unknown.

As noted by PWInsider, Hart was also arrested in Richmond, Virginia last month for a previous felony, which led to 10 days imprisonment for the wrestler.

He was supposed to appear in court for those incidents today. However, the latest developments mark the latest in a long list of legal troubles for the controversial star.

As the WrestlingNews.co article highlighted, he was arrested for sexual assault in 2014, though he was acquitted for that alleged incident in 2016.

In 2017, however, he was charged with driving under the influence, evading arrest and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent on New Year’s Day.

Earlier this year, the former WWE superstar was charged with possession and intent to sell or distribute an illegal substance. Back in March, he violated his house arrest and allegedly assaulted Maria Manic by strangulation.

WWE fans might remember Hart from his tenure in the promotion between 1998 and 2002. At the time, he was the youngest superstar in history to be signed to the company.

He returned to the company in the mid-2000s, mainly working in developmental territories or competing in dark matches as an enhancement talent. However, he was one of several members of the Hart family to appear at Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame ceremony in 2006.

Hart was released from his Major League Wrestling contract in December 2019 after he requested to be released from his deal. His last match was in February at an independent event in Florida, where he had been residing at the time.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, he appeared in the crowd at an AEW Dynamite show after he parted ways with MLW. This led to some speculation that he was trying to get a job with the promotion, but they appear to have distanced themselves from the controversial performer.

The wrestler has garnered quite an infamous reputation in the wrestling community. While he’s been praised for his in-ring ability, he is known for being difficult to work with.