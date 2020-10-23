Bri Teresi Rocks Tiny, Neon-Hued Bikini And Nothing Else In Sultry Instagram Share

Guess girl Bri Teresi was back on Instagram with another sultry, full-motion share on Friday, October 23. In her latest update, the model and social media influencer owned the frame while rocking a tiny, multicolored bikini that featured an assortment of neon hues and masked little beyond the most intimate areas of her statuesque frame.

Teresi further impressed her 1.1 million followers on the platform by striking a myriad of provocative poses throughout the brief video clip. As she did so, the 2019 hit “Pose” by rapper Yo Gotti, featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert appropriately provided a backing audio track for her seductive movements.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGst5f9lG-O/

The 26-year-old shouted out her Southern California location in the caption that accompanied her sexy reel, writing #malibu multiple times after a number of other hashtags. Meanwhile, her enamored admirers were compelled to offer their own shout-outs for her alluring appearance in the update’s comments section.

“Love this suit on you,” raved a fellow fashion model.

“You are the hottest babe on the planet earth,” added a particularly impassioned fan of Teresi’s form.

“Wow, what a burner!” gushed another avid supporter. “An absolutely gorgeous woman!”

“Girl you look hot as hell in that video,” opined a fourth commenter, who also thanked the Instagram star for the share.

Teresi was captured outdoors in the clip as she was sat on a wooden step with a canvas of green leaves visible behind her. Her bleached blond hair flowed out from a right-side part and draped over her shoulder, upper arm and back on the opposite side. Meanwhile, her lips bore a distinct pink pigment and her ears were adorned with a pair of large, hooped earrings.

For the duration of the video upload, the social media maven kept her legs spread wide and her eyes locked onto the camera’s lens, save for a split-second surveying of her perky bust. She further teased her followers by shifting her weight around, caressing her thigh, fondling her flowing locks and tugging playfully at the shoulder straps of her scant bikini top. All the while, the FHM and GQ alum’s tiny, two-piece swimsuit — which featured neon pinks, greens, yellows, blues and other colors — allowed for a seductive showing of her shapely figure.

Teresi’s latest offering managed to rile a number of her faithful followers, racking up 2,000-plus likes in just one hour after appearing on her feed.

Earlier this week, Teresi was similarly stunning in a post that showed her slaying in a semi-sheer bra and thong panties.