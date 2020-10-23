Jennifer Aniston Asks Followers To Be ‘Responsible’ And Not Vote For Kanye West

With less than two weeks before the presidential election, Jennifer Aniston is talking directly to her 35.7 million Instagram followers, asking them to be “responsible” and not vote for Kanye West.

Taking to social media on Friday, October 23, the popular actress posted a picture of herself while casting her ballot. In the lengthy caption, Aniston revealed that she’s voted for Joe Biden because, in her opinion, the country is as divided as ever.

The actress then complained about the lack of women in power, and how men are left deciding what female citizens can and cannot do with their own bodies. She also lamented about the president not taking racism as a serious issue, as well as underestimating the importance of science and facts.

Later, Aniston referenced her female, minority, LGBTQ+, and young followers.

“I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now,” she wrote.

The actress then ended the caption by urging her followers not to vote for Kanye West.

“It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” Aniston wrote.

Celebrities and fans alike have already left supporting comments on her post.

“Perfect, Jen,” fellow actress Jennifer Garner wrote on Instagram.

“Beautifully and perfectly expressed,” Julia Roberts added in the comments.

“What’s the logic to the tying of this scarf?” Whitney Cummings asked, referencing Aniston’s outfit in the pic.

Though this is the first time Aniston has publicly criticized Kanye West as a presidential candidate, she’s been pretty open about her dislike for President Trump.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the actress recently donated to The Lincoln Project, a political organization founded by anti-Trump Republicans, which shares viral videos against the president. Other Hollywood donors included David Geffen, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Adam Aron.

Aniston, who only joined Instagram in October of 2019, is also no stranger to using the platform to raise awareness on serious topics. As reported by The Inquisitr, Aniston asked her followers to wear a mask in an Instagram post published earlier this year.

In another lengthy caption, she described wearing a mask as a “necessary step” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the country. In the same post, she noted that, no matter how uncomfortable or inconvenient wearing a mask may be, it can’t be worse than businesses closing, people dying, and the stress amongst health care professionals.