Cuban Bombshell Aylen Alvarez Embraces ‘Sweater Weather’ In Booty-Enhancing Pants

Aylen Alvarez kicked off the weekend in style on Friday, October 23, when she treated her 3.7 million Instagram fans to a couple of snapshots of herself clad in a gorgeous fall attire that accentuated her enviable hourglass figure.

The two-picture slideshow captured the Cuban model standing on a sidewalk in front of Victorian houses. According to the geotag, Alvarez was out and about in San Francisco, California, where she currently lives with her husband. For the first photo, she faced the camera, while the second showed her with her derriere toward the viewer.

Alvarez showed off her killer body in a pair of tan skintight pants that hugged her curvy hips and shapely legs. The waistband rose to her navel, highlighting her slender midriff. On her feet, she wore light nude heels that further drew attention to her toned thighs.

She paired it with a cute sweater featuring a black geometric print against white. It featured a cropped hemline, which bared a bit of Alvarez’s stomach.

Alvarez wore her brunette tresses pulled up in a high ponytail that cascaded to her mid-back. She accessorized her look with a brown leather purse with gold-colored chains, in addition to gold jewelry, including large hoop earrings and a chain necklace.

In the caption, Alvarez noted that she was dressed for “sweater weather” and revealed her outfit was courtesy of Fashion Nova, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador, as indicated in her Instagram bio.

The post was quick to attract her followers’ attention. Within the first hour, it has garnered more than 7,000 likes and over 130 comments. They flocked to the comments section to praise Alvarez’s overall beauty while also complimenting her on her style.

“Yesss [red heart emoji] sweet addiction my hot love,” one user wrote.

“Wow u are so gorgeous, it’s cuddling weather,” replied another fan.

“You are so Gorgeous an you have the Body of a Goddess,” a third one raved.

“‘A beautiful woman is not one whose legs or arms are praised, but one whose entire appearance is of such beauty that there is no possibility to admire the isolated parts.’ Seneca,” chimed in a fourth admirer, quoting the Hispano-Roman Stoic philosopher.

