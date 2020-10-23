Draya Michele Flashes Underboob & Booty In Revealing Swimsuit For Latest Spicy Update

Draya Michele put her curvaceous figure on full display in four spicy photos for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, she was shot wearing a revealing swimsuit that showcased her assets and jaw-dropping backside.

The 35-year-old has been making the most of the remaining nice-weather days of the year, and she was photographed out on a boat with some friends for this update. Draya was captured on the deck of a yacht on a sunny day as she struck sultry and playful poses.

The former Basketball Wives star had her long dark hair tied up in a ponytail, and she looked effortlessly stunning in an asymmetrical bathing suit. It was a black one-piece, and one half of the bralette was white. Draya’s sculpted midsection was exposed, and there was a strap the connected to the top and wrapped over her right shoulder. She accessorized with earrings and dark sunglasses.

In the first slide, the fashion designer was filmed soaking up some sun. She sat down on a cushioned seat and laid back with her arms over her head and her right leg extended. Draya looked off-camera while giving viewers an eyeful of her chiseled abs, and a hint of her underboob in the one-piece.

Draya was seated between two friends who appeared to be mid-conversation for the second snap. The social media influencer jutted out her derriere while turning her head to look into the lens. She stayed in the same spot, but sat upright for the third slide. This angle showcased her toned legs while she had a puzzled expression across her face. The model bent over at the waist for the final pic while there was a can of White Claw balanced on her back. This shot treated fans to an eyeful of her defined backside in the thong-bottomed ensemble.

For the caption, Draya mentioned how grateful she was for the nice weather to continue into October. She tagged a yacht rental company, and added a wave emoji before uploading the images on Thursday.

Many of the influencer’s 8.1 million Instagram followers took notice of the snaps, and more than 143,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button. She had over 840 comments, as her replies were flooded with heart-eye emoji.

“It’s the BODY For me,” one follower replied.

“Draya has always been POPPIN,” another added.

“Boat days are the best,” a fan commented.

“You’re perfection I swear. So obsessed,” an Instagram user wrote.

