Gwen Stefani Debuts New Festive Song ‘Here This Christmas’ For Hallmark Channel

Gwen Stefani has released new music for the holiday season this year, and her original song “Here This Christmas” will be accompanying festive movies on the Hallmark Channel.

On Friday, the singer reissued the deluxe edition of her You Make It Feel Like Christmas album, which includes new songs. As People reported, the original track “Here This Christmas” will also serve as the theme for Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas programming.

Stefani wrote the track with OneRepublic’s frontman Ryan Tedder and bassist Brent Kultze, with help from John Varnadore. The 51-year-old singer announced the new single on her Instagram account.

“My new holiday song #HereThisChristmas is out now on the special #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas Deluxe edition & will be the theme to @hallmarkchannel’s #CountdowntoChristmas!!???? Grateful to have worked w @RyanTedder on this one,” she wrote.

The cheery track creates a seasonal sound through bells, horns, and strings. It also evokes a classic holiday scene through its lyrics.

“Don’t need presents under the tree/Don’t need snow and caroling/I don’t need a lot of wishes/I just need you here this Christmas,” she sings.

The new reissue also features another new song, a cover of “Sleigh Ride.”

She originally dropped the deluxe edition of her Christmas album in 2018 with five tracks, including covers for “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Feliz Navidad,” featuring Chilean star Mon Laferte.

Michelle Vicary, EVP of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, stated in a press release that the team behind Countdown to Christmas had always wanted their own holiday theme song. Music is central to the programming, she explained, as “an absolutely fundamental component” of the entire holiday experience.

“Having this opportunity to harness the incredible talents of Gwen Stefani and Ryan Tedder in the creation and recording of ‘Here This Christmas’ is a dream come true,” Vicary continued.

The original album featured Stefani’s longtime boyfriend, country artist and fellow judge on The Voice, Blake Shelton, on the title track. As The Inquisitr reported, the couple took home a CMT Award on Wednesday for a different duet: their hit “Nobody But You,” which was released in January.

“This means the world to us more than you probably imagine,” Shelton said as he accepted the award.

“This is a crazy pairing, but it’s working!” he added.

In July, Stefani and Shelton shared their new music, “Happy Anywhere.” The singer was also featured on Mark Ronson’s remix of Dua Lipa’s “Physical” from the remix LP for Future Nostalgia.

“Here This Christmas” and the new reissue of You Make It Feel Like Christmas are both out now.