‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Kevin Feels Gleeful

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 26, tease that Victoria and Billy face a scary situation with their children, and they blame her youngest brother. Meanwhile, Billy also shares a flirtatious moment with Lily. Finally, Kevin is another resident who wants to see the youngest Newman son skip town.

Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) has been large and in charge since taking over Newman Enterprises. Still, she finds herself in some trouble when she receives an alarming phone call, according to SheKnows Soaps. Fortunately, she’s with Billy when she gets the alert that there is an intruder at her house. The children are there with their nanny, Hannah. Billy jumps into action, calling Hannah and asking her to take the kids and get out of the house.

Victoria and Billy both suspect that Adam may be the one behind the problems at her house. After all, he has an ax to grind after Billy published the exposé of all his misdeeds. Billy also wonders if perhaps it had something to do with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) suddenly wanting time with Johnny. Billy mentions pushing out part two on Adam (Mark Grossman), and Victoria worries about his mental state, especially since he doesn’t have material for another article.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Lily (Christel Khalil) overhears her business partner’s plans, and she tries to set some ground rules with Billy (Jason Thompson), knowing full well the truth of his past as an adrenaline junkie. Tension rises between them when Billy notices that his business partner is looking at his lips instead of his eyes when they’re discussing the situation. He tells her that there’s one way to shut him up about Adam, and they share a flirty moment. However, they ultimately back away from stepping across the line, at least for the moment.

Finally, Kevin cannot help but feel plenty of pleasure watching Adam’s downfall. Many people in Genoa City find it hard to blame Kevin. Not many are fans of the younger Newman son. For Kevin, he still hasn’t forgotten that Adam kidnapped Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) not that long ago. Of course, for Chloe, she will never get over the fact that Adam caused her daughter Delia’s death.

For his own and his wife’s sake, Kevin wants to see Adam face the consequences for all his bad deeds. Not only that, but the new father thinks that Genoa City would be safer if Adam Newman decided to leave town for good. While several people hope for that outcome, it seems unlikely that he’ll go anytime soon.