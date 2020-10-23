Scarlett Johansson Set To Star In Film Based On ‘Bride Of Frankenstein’

Actress and MCU mainstay Scarlett Johansson is set to tackle one of horror movies’ most iconic roles in a new feature for A24 and Apple. According to a report on Thursday from The Hollywood Reporter‘s Mia Galuppo, the Academy Award-nominated star of films like Marriage Story, Black Widow and Avengers: Endgame has been tapped to bring the bride of Frankenstein’s monster to life in the forthcoming feature Bride.

The feature is being helmed by Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Lelio, who previously received acclaim for his efforts as director on Gloria and A Fantastic Woman. The latter film won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2018. Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum — who penned the screenplay for Universal’s latest take on Wolfman, starring Ryan Gosling — will co-write Bride with Lelio.

Meanwhile, Johansson and Lelio will both serve as producers on the project.

“It is long overdue for Bride to step out of the shadow of her male counterpart and stand alone,” Johansson told THR. “Working alongside Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum, Sebastian and I are extremely excited to emancipate this classic anti-heroine and reanimate her story to reflect the change we see today.”

The original Bride of Frankenstein movie was released by Universal in 1935 and picked up immediately following the events of 1931’s Frankenstein. It once again recounted the story of mad scientist Henry Frankenstein, who found himself coerced by his former mentor into constructing a female mate for the monster he created in the first picture. The movie is considered by some to be superior to the original classic and is widely regarded as one of the greatest horror sequels of all time, currently holding a certified fresh score of 98 percent on the critical aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The logline for the new film was written as follows:

“A woman created to be an ideal wife — the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur — rejects her creator, and is forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster. It is on the run that she finds her true identity, her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Apple and A24 previously collaborated on the Sofia Coppola project On the Rocks, as well as Boys State and The Sky is Everywhere.

As relayed earlier this week by The Inquisitr, Johansson recently joined Avengers co-stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and multiple others for a grassroots fundraiser in support of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.