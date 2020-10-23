Madi Teeuws Lounges On A Private Jet In A Tiny Tennis Skirt And Crop Top

Social media star Madi Teeuws stunned her 559,000 Instagram followers after posting a new update where she flaunted her figure in a revealing ensemble while jetting off to Mexico.

For the occasion, Madi wore an egg-shell colored crop top. It featured a low v-neckline that gave fans a hint of her décolletage. The color not only added a pop of brightness to the shot, but also highlighted the Deal or No Deal star’s sun-kissed skin. The fabric consisted of a trendy ribbed material that hugged her curves. The shirt had long sleeves to keep Madi warm on the flight down, as well as a hem that was cropped just below the bust to show off her trim torso.

Madi paired the crop top with what looked like a tiny white tennis skirt. The garment featured a high-waisted silhouette that cinched at the model’s midriff to emphasize her hourglass figure. It was a classic white color that almost perfectly matched the top. The hem was mini in length and ended at her upper thigh so that nearly all of her toned and tanned legs were on display. It also had a slight ruffled edge for a fun and trendy detail.

Madi kept the rest of her look simple, with a dainty gold choker necklace as her sole accessory. She styled her blond locks into a straight and textured look with a center part. Her hair cascaded down past her shoulders to end around her bust. She sported ankle-high socks and a chic pastel pink manicure that complemented the light aesthetic of her look.

The setting for the shot was a luxurious private jet. Madi posed by leaning backwards in a tan leather seat and crossing one leg over the other to accentuate her curves. In her caption, the model explained that was taking a short trip to Mexico over the weekend.

Fans loved the latest update and awarded the post over 8,500 likes and more than 130 comments.

“Beautiful. So this is how the other half lives!!!!” gushed one awestruck follower, emphasizing the sentiment with a number of red hearts and fire emoji.

“Mexico is very luck to have you,” raved a second.

“Good God Madi, you somehow pull off adorable and hot together so well,” proclaimed a third.

“Gorgeous as always Madi,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of emoji including the perfection hand symbol, 100 percent sign, and heart-eye face.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the model recently stunned fans in a pair of black leather shorts while out in New York City.