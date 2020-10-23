Celeste Bright Shows Off Messy Bed Head And Toned Tummy In Revealing Loungewear

Instagram sensation Celeste Bright shared a new photo to her timeline, proving that even just after waking up she is drop-dead gorgeous. The 26-year-old posted the new image which showed off her “bed head” while she stood in some revealing loungewear. Celeste stood tall and stretched out in the picture, which was taken at an angle showing off her slender frame from the side. She gazed into the camera with a serious look on her face as she propped herself on a leather suitcase which rested on a nearby table.

Celeste’s long blonde locks were messy and wavy, falling down the sides of her face and down her back. Her hair stands became straight again towards the tips, giving her the perfect beachy look. The model sported a white tee shirt that read “CALIFORNIA” in a bold blue font across her chest. The tee was tucked underneath her bustline and featured oversized sleeves that ran down to her elbows. The model paired the tee shirt with shimmery silver athletic shorts that were rolled up several times around her waist. The shorts had a white stripe down the sides and one that went around the hem.

Her super slender torso was on full display in the photo, showing off her very flat tummy. The bronzed beauty also showcased a little bit of leg that stuck out from her very short shorts.

In under half an hour, the post had already brought in thousands of likes and comments from adoring fans. The comments section was almost entirely made up of emoji which ranged from the fire symbol to heart-eyed smiley faces. Those who could come up with the words for Celeste’s hot new post left their sentiments below the picture.

“Celeste omg seriously the best model on the gram,” one fan wrote with several fire emoji.

“Really… this is how you woke up?” another asked of her bed head.

“You honestly couldn’t be more beautiful,” a third user wrote.

“You make perfection just another word… goddess of beauty,” a fourth follower added.

The sexy new post from Celeste is the newest in a line of hot photos that she shared on the social media platform this week. Just a few days ago the Instagram star shocked her fans by using just a small silk scarf to wear as a top, which she paired with a barely-there bikini bottom. She also posted a majorly NSFW photo on Thursday where she wore a white bra that was sheer enough to see right through. Celeste tugged down on a pair of over-sized camo pants also showing off her high-waisted matching panties.