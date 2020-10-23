Alexis Skyy Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Iridescent White Bikini

Television personality Alexis Skyy put her curvaceous figure on display in her latest Instagram share. The model treated her 4.5 million followers to a couple of snapshots the featured her rocking an iridescent white bikini.

The top to Alexis’ swimsuit featured triangle-shaped cups with strings that tied around her neck. The bottoms were a skimpy thong with threadlike straps that tied around her hips.

Alexis added a pop of color to her look with a long, red wig. For a bit of bling, she wore a sparkly belly piercing.

The model indicated in the caption that she was in Miami, and it appeared to a perfect day to spend some time soaking up some sun. She posed on a large white cushion that was situated near a swimming pool. A bright green handbag and a matching pair of sandals were on the cushion in front of her to her.

Lounge chairs and large umbrellas lined one side of the pool while palm trees dotted another side. A view of the ocean was also visible in the distance, and wispy clouds dotted the sky.

Sporting a big pair of black sunglasses, Alexis faced the lens in the first frame. She sat on her feet while glancing off to one side. A colorful tattoo on one of her thighs drew the eye to her lower body. The pose put her voluptuous cleavage and thin waist on display.

Alexis flaunted her bodacious booty in the second picture, which captured her from behind at a side angle. She was still sitting on her feet, and her pose showed of her bare booty along with a large butterfly tattoo on it. The ends of her hair hung near her waist, calling attention to her sexy lower back. She looked over her shoulder and flashed a smile for the camera.

The post was a smash hit, with more than 50,000 followers hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

Alexis’ fans were quick to chime in with their thoughts about the pics.

“A beautiful woman and a mouth-watering gorgeous body,” one admirer wrote.

“Very beautiful,” a second Instagram user replied, adding several heart-eye and red heart emoji.

“Wow Amazing,” a third comment read.

“[A]bsolutely perfection,” a fourth fan added.

The popular influencer is known by her fans for showing off her curves in a variety of stylish and skimpy outfits.

Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to flaunt her figure in a pair of skintight pink pants with a matching crop top. The post was popular, racking up more than 163,000 “likes” to date.