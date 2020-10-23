Jessica Naz Drops Jaws In Pink Lingerie & A Fur Coat In Los Angeles

Jessica Naz continues to drop jaws as she celebrates the fall 2020 Guess fashion campaign. The model delighted her 501,000-plus Instagram followers on Friday when she shared yet another racy snap of herself wearing a pink lingerie set by the brand, as well as a fur coat.

Jessica looked smoking hot in the ensemble as the blush-colored bralette clung to her chest and showcased her abundant cleavage with its deep neckline. The garment also included thin straps that showed off her toned shoulders.

She added a pair of high-waisted panties that wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and slender waist. The underwear accented her round booty and long, lean legs.

The revealing look was glammed up with the brown fur coat, which fell off of her shoulders. She also added a pair of large hoop earrings and a thick chain that extended from around her neck down to her midsection. She completed the style with a gold ring on her finger and metallic heels.

Jessica sat in the back of a car for the shot. She rested her backside on the floor below the seat and shifted her weight to one side. Her legs were crossed and her arms were placed on the leather seats.

In the caption of the post, Jessica revealed that it was a dream come true to be part of the lingerie campaign. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She had her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that hung down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

Jessica’s followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the stunning snap. The photo garnered more than 4,700 likes within the first two hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 70 messages about the pic during that time.

“You are killing it,” one follower stated.

“Beautiful picture, is that an old Rolls Royce?” another quipped.

“Lovely view with a gorgeous girl,” a third social media user wrote.

“My dream ADMIRING SUCH BEAUTY,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing some skin in her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting scanty outfits such as skimpy bathing suits, teeny tops, tight jeans, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a lavender underwear set and a short black wig. To date, that post has reeled in more than 8,500 likes an dover 100 comments.