Whitney Johns Displays Sculpted Thighs Wearing Mesh Mini Dress

Fitness model and weightlifting competitor Whitney Johns flaunted a stunning look in her most recent Instagram share on Friday. She posed casually in the snap, dressed in a scintillating turquoise outfit that showed off her long, lean legs. Over 11,000 fans hit the “like” button during the afternoon in which is was uploaded.

Whitney’s dress featured a wide, honeycomb mesh which allowed her smooth, olive skin to peek through. It had long sleeves that went over the top of her hands and a short hem that revealed almost all of her ample assets.

The garment was embellished with a sparkling floral lace applique that covered her breasts, ran over one shoulder, and cascaded down the outside of her hip. The lacy detailing was edged in blue ruffled chiffon that provided addition visual interest to the overall look.

She finished off the ensemble wearing a pair of stiletto heels with gold straps that resembled slender snakes coiled around her ankles.

Whitney perched on the edge of a wooden drafting table with her left foot resting on the seat of a plastic chair with a sleek, mid-century design. Her right leg was extended, and her tiptoes — which were just out of frame — seemingly touched the ground below.

Whitney faced the camera with her right side, which beautifully displayed the definition of the outside of her thigh and calf muscles. Her arm relaxed next to her side and she draped her palm against the desk on which she sat.

She balanced her left elbow on her upraised knee, and let her hand fall delicately toward her face. Her head was tipped forward and her the top of her fingers grazed her high cheekbone. She gazed at the camera with wide eyes and an almost imperceptible smile on her lips.

The were multiple windows on the set providing some illumination, but Whitney’s physique appeared to be primarily accentuated by an expertly diffused studio light which created a stunning play of highlight and shadow across her flawless skin.

Whitney posed in a clean, elegant room that appeared to be located just off a front entry way of a home. It had white tile floors that was almost completely covered with a sisal throw rug. Matching subway tiles on the lower half of the wall gave way to pale sage paint in the rest of the room.

A few weeks ago, as covered by The Inquisitr, Whitney wore revealing bikini and playfully danced around while snacking on a grilled chicken thigh.