Selma Blair, 48, Wears Bra And Thong Panties As A Swimsuit & Shows Cheeky Rear View Sitting On Side Of Pool

Selma posed in her undergarments for a good cause.

Selma Blair thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Friday with a set of cheeky photos that showed her wearing pink lingerie in lieu of a bikini.

Selma, 48, was promoting an intimate apparel brand that is raising funds for a good cause. She wore a bra and a pair of thong panties from KiT Undergarments, which is donating a portion of proceeds from its October sales to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. As reported by The Inquisitr, the lengthy list of other celebrities who have posed in the label’s designs include Melanie Griffith, January Jones, Dakota Fanning, Kate Hudson, Zoey Deutch, and Michelle Monaghan.

Selma’s post included a front and back shot of her lingerie. She wore it outdoors to demonstrate how the pieces could also serve as a bathing suit. Her bra featured a pullover design with soft triangle cups that created a sharp V-neck. The silhouette provided plenty of separation, so it only revealed a demure amount of cleavage. The top also featured darting for a structured fit and a wide under-bust band that offered a little extra support.

In her first photo, Selma sat on the ground with her back to a concrete wall. However, instead of leaning against it, she displayed perfect posture by arching her back, slightly thrusting her chest forward, and pulling her shoulders back. Her right knee was bent and positioned to the side to show off her toned thigh, and her left leg was curled in front of her. Her bottoms had a low waist that showcased her defined abs.

The Cruel Intentions star accessorized with two silver bangle bracelets on her right wrist. Her fingernails and toenails were painted a rich burgundy shade. Selma’s dark pixie cut featured heavy fringe in the front, which she wore swooped to one side.

Selma gave the camera a sly close-lipped smile as her photo was snapped, quirking the left side of her mouth up a bit higher than the right. Her pictures were taken during the golden hour, so orange sunlight cast a dreamy glow over her flawless skin.

The Legally Blonde star was pictured from the back in the second image, which revealed that her bottoms were a thong. She showed off her pert posterior by sitting on the edge of the pool with her legs in the sparkling water. The image also showed how Selma had used a tiny clip to bring the plastic rings on her shoulder straps together, converting them into a racerback style. A third photo only included her legs and one hand — in which she appeared to hold her bottoms.

One of Selma’s Instagram followers was so impressed with the way that her taut midsection looked that she begged her to share her ab workout. The actress wrote that she doesn’t actually have one, but performing “simple moves” on a vibrating Power Plate platform has helped her core.

“You look fantastic!!” read one message in the comments section.

“You still got it and always will have it!” another fan gushed.