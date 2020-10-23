‘RHONY’ Reportedly Stopped Filming After Housewife Contracted Coronavirus

Production on the 13th season of the Real Housewives of New York was reportedly put on hold for two weeks after one of the housewives tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The cast members are apparently regularly checked for the disease and one of the women came back positive, as the Daily Mail reported, but it wasn’t said which individual it was. This year’s cast includes Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and newcomer Eboni K. Williams after Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley left the show.

Filming was about to begin when regular testing revealed the bad news.

“Production goes to great lengths to keep everyone safe, so as soon as the diagnosis was revealed, filming immediately stopped,” they said.

Cameras stayed off for two weeks as a precaution, but now things are picking back up for the next season of the franchise.

‘They are filming this weekend at Ramona Singer’s home in Southampton,” the Mail reported, and “all of the women are now healthy and COVID-19 negative.”

The news comes after all of the Bravo franchises were delayed during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in production delays and several shows being forced to go on hiatus.

None of the women have publicly stated that they were sick in the past few weeks, but Ramona had previously revealed that she and her daughter Avery were positive for COVID-19 antibodies, as Entertainment Tonight reported.

She said that she felt under the weather in February with severe headaches and exhaustion. She suspected that it was due to Lyme disease at the time, so she didn’t follow up.

Karolina Wojtasik / Getty Images

But after finding out that she had antibodies, she said that they pair donated plasma in order to help with coronavirus research.

“We all got tested. Avery and I both tested positive, but Mario was negative,” she said, referencing her ex-husband. “We are all so lucky that we have our health.”

However, antibodies don’t indicate immunity and there are instances of people being reinfected with the virus.

Romana faced criticism for choosing to travel during the pandemic, which fans saw play out on the series, but she pushed back, saying that she had been careful.

“When I was on the plane, I wore a mask the whole time, I wore gloves the whole time, and I was washing down everything,” she said. “I was — and continue to be — extremely socially responsible.”