‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Sharon Makes A Huge Decision

The Young and the Restless episode that aired on Friday, October 23, featured Chelsea making a shocking choice to leave Adam after she overheard him talking about Sharon. Amanda also received surprising information about her past after an evening with Devon. Elena and Lola talked about Elena’s breakup. Finally, Nick gave his best wishes to Sharon.

At Crimson Lights, Lola (Sasha Calle) found a sobbing Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and got her to open up about what was wrong. She confessed her whole sordid affair with Nate (Sean Dominic). Lola encouraged her to fight for Devon (Bryton James), but Elena didn’t hold out any hope. Then, Lolo revealed how difficult it was for her to get over Kyle (Michael Mealor). Elena decided to quit working at the clinic and talked about finding a place to live. Lola asked her to be her roommate.

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) gave a snarky congratulations to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) for his engagement to Sharon (Sharon Case). They bickered back and forth about things, and then Adam discussed his feelings for Sharon. Chelsea walked into Crimson Lights just in time to hear Adam tell Rey that his ex-wife was his future.

When Adam got home, Chelsea was there with her bags packed. He told her he wanted to move away with Connor (Judah Mackey). However, Chelsea said she heard what he said about Sharon to Rey. Although Adam played that off as trying to get under Rey’s skin, Chelsea didn’t buy it. She said she was leaving him for good.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

At Sharon’s, Nick (Joshua Morrow) stopped by, and they discussed Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). Talk turned to Nick serving as Rey’s best man, and Sharon appreciated Nick’s support. After he left, Rey returned, and he presented Sharon with a beautiful engagement ring. Sharon thought it was perfect. They discussed a wedding date and arrived on New Year’s Eve as the day they wanted to pledge their lives to each other.

Nick also stopped by the clinic, and he guessed what had happened between Nate and Elena. Later, she stopped by to inform Nate that she wasn’t going to volunteer there anymore. Nate offered to quit, but Elena felt Devon had a better chance of forgiving him than her since they’re family. Elena didn’t want Devon to pull funding for the project.

At Devon’s, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) turned down his offer of going to New York City. She said she did not need to stick it to Nate and Elena. They ended up going out to dinner at Society, and Devon declared he would never forgive Nate or Elena for what they did. He took her back to her suite at The Grand Phoenix, and when they got there, Amanda had a note from her private investigator. She opened it and found out that Rose’s neighbor had never seen her pregnant. One day a baby just showed up, which made Amanda wonder if Rose was really her and Hilary’s mother.