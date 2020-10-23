’90 Day Fiance’ Star Deavan Clegg Goes Braless Under An Open Denim Jacket

90 Day Fiance star Deavan Clegg left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram upload on Friday. The TV personality delighted her 464,000 followers as she opted to go braless in the snap.

In the racy post, Deavan — who is known for allowing her long-distance relationship with Jihoon Lee to play out on reality TV — looked stunning as she showcased her shimmering skin while wearing nothing but a denim jacket. She ditched her shirt in order to show off her bare chest. The jacket was left open and buttoned around her wrist. She pulled the garment down over one shoulder to show off even more skin.

Deavan turned her body to the side as she shrugged her shoulder and placed one hand over her chest to cover her bare breast. She turned her head to the side and wore a sultry expression on her face as she left her lips parted.

In the background, a brick building could be seen. In the caption of the post, the mother-of-two revealed that the pic was one of her most favorite modeling photos, and shouted out the photographer in the process.

She had her long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that hung down her back and cascaded over one of her shoulders.

Deavan’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the spicy post by clicking the like button more than 2,500 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 2,500 messages about the pic.

“This looks like an ad for guess love it,” one follower stated.

“Yaaaas work it girl you are glowing like the sun,” another wrote.

“You look stunning! Hope you and your family are doing well! Keep doing you girl!” a third comment read.

“You dont look the same as 90 day fiance, u look amazing on these pics. Jihoon lost out on a great women. Maybe too much for him to handle. Congrats Deavan u really spiced urself up,” a fourth person said.

Fans know that Deavan and Jihoon have had their share of ups and downs, which was depicted on the show. However, it now seems that they’ve officially split as she posting photos of another man online.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Deavan’s mother recently spoke out about the couple’s marriage, revealing that reality TV mostly shows the negative aspects of their relationship instead of focusing on all of the positive moments they’ve shared together.