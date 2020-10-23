Jackie Evancho Lifts Up Skirt To Reveal Lacy Thigh-High Stocking In A Field Of Flowers

Jackie described herself as a 'witchy woman.'

Classical singer Jackie Evancho stunned her Instagram followers by showing a little leg in a gorgeous photo. The snapshot was taken outdoors, and its “witchy” vibe made it perfect for the spooky season.

Jackie, 20, rose to fame on the reality competition America’s Got Talent. Her angelic voice helped her finish in second place during the show’s fifth season, but her social media share saw her getting in touch with her darker, sultry side. She posed in a field, where she was surrounded by small white flowers and tall yellow grass. Dense trees with foliage that was a mixture of green and a similar golden hue could be seen far in the distance, adding to the photo’s autumnal feeling.

Jackie seemed to reveal that she has fully embraced the Halloween spirit by using a hashtag to describe herself as a “witchy woman,” and she wore garb befitting an enchantress who dabbles in the dark arts and is attuned with nature. She was clad in an all-black ensemble that included a short black skirt. A silver zipper extended from the top of the garment all the way down to the bottom hem. Its high waist hit right below the bust, and it had a snug fit that showed off Jackie’s slim midsection.

The skirt featured attached suspenders with pronged buckles and grommets that provided an adjustable fit. Underneath the garment, she had on a collared button-up shirt with three-quarter sleeves. She left a few of the top buttons unfastened.

Jackie was photographed lifting up the right side of her skirt, revealing that she wore sheer thigh-high stockings underneath it. The tops of the hosiery were trimmed with intricate floral lace. She also sported a pair of matching black lace gloves. On her right hand, she had slipped a ring over one gloved finger. Its large gemstone appeared to be a raw white crystal.

Around her neck, she wore a gold necklace with an antique look. It included a round onyx pendant. She also sported an accessory from her surroundings — she had tucked a few sprigs of tiny white flowers into the band of her exposed thigh-high.

Jackie’s blond hair was styled in wild waves that suited the rest of her look and her natural surroundings.

The Masked Singer star’s followers couldn’t stop gushing over her alluring look, with one fan describing her as a “Gorgeous Goddess.”

“You look beautiful in black,” another admirer wrote.

“Cool look. I like the stockings,” read a third message.

“Gorgeous foreground with a beautiful background. If it was a video of you singing here, it would be mind-blowing,” a fourth person commented.

Others expressed excitement over the Jackie’s upcoming album and her latest single, a cover of the Joni Mitchell classic “River..” According to Billboard, the chart-topper’s next record will be released early next year.