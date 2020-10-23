Open Letter From 739 Economists, Including Nobel Prize Winners, Tells Voters To Dump ‘Reckless’ Donald Trump

A group of 739 top international economists have signed on to an open letter telling voters to dump “reckless” Donald Trump, outlining what they see as serious problems he has caused during his nearly four years in office.

The letter opposed the president on economic grounds, laying out a case for widespread failures across both domestic and international relations. It claims that he has done lasting damage to America’s standing and mishandled the coronavirus pandemic by failing to listen to experts, instead relying on an inner circle that includes close family members.

“In just one term in office, Donald Trump has rendered the United States unrecognizable, and has faced no consequences for doing so,” the note read. “He has carried out a sustained assault on democratic institutions, put his family members in charge of critical government functions during a pandemic, called for his political opponents to be thrown in prison, normalized corruption, and weakened the economic recovery with selfish and reckless behavior. For these reasons, we strongly recommend that the electorate do what no one else can: reclaim your democracy by voting to remove Donald Trump from office.”

The letter was published on Friday, strongly urging voters not to re-elect Trump due to what they called his “chaotic and ineffective” approach to negotiating that they said has damaged relationships with trade partners and hurt American interests. They also accused Trump of damaging the credibility and effectiveness of America’s public sector, failing to properly staff federal agencies, and leaving a series of disgruntled former staffers speaking out against his administration with “dire warnings.”

Joshua Roberts / Getty Images

It also drew contrasts between Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, noting that analysts from some top advisory firms have predicted that Biden’s plans for the U.S. economy would help fuel a faster recovery than what the president has offered.

As Business Insider noted, the statement was endorsed by some of the nation’s top economists, including a number of Nobel Prize winners.

The statement appears to undercut what had consistently been one of Trump’s strongest arguments for re-election. As his poll numbers had fallen both nationally and in key swing states, Trump continued to maintain high scores for his economic performance, still topping Biden with voters even as the Democratic candidate overtook him on nearly all other critical fronts. The polling analysis site FiveThirtyEight noted that, until recently, Trump’s ratings on the U.S. economy had been relatively high compared to his approval in other areas, though it has fallen off more recently.