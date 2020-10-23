Charly Jordan Shows Off Flawless Figure In Black Lace Lingerie

Internet sensation Charly Jordan sent thousands of her 3.6 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Friday, October 23, when she shared some sexy new photos of herself.

The 21-year-old lifestyle blogger was photographed seemingly in her kitchen for the three-photo slideshow, as kitchenware and appliances filled the background. Charly took center stage in each frame as she struck three sexy poses.

In the first image, the model posed slightly from her left side as she had both hands on her locks. Her left leg was pushed forward, and she pouted as she directed her soft glare into the camera’s lens. In the second snapshot, her hands grabbed on her top as the front of her body faced the camera. The third image showcased more of her curvy figure as she propped her backside out. She kept her eyes closed this time, and only her left hand grabbed on her locks.

She left her long, highlighted, blond hair down for the first image, but styled her locks into a single braid for the other two.

Charly displayed her world-famous form in a skimpy black, sheer-lace bra that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment’s unpadded cups drew attention to her assets as they revealed a just a hint of cleavage. The set’s matching, tiny bottoms accented her curvaceous hips and plump backside.

Charly completed the intimate ensemble with an oversized, white, button-up shirt that she left undone. She accessorized with an interesting silver dagger necklace, a pair of dangling earrings, and several rings.

She revealed in the post’s caption that her lingerie was designed by Gooseberry Intimates. She also credited the images to Trung Nguyen.

The series quickly caught the attention of social media users, garnering more than 82,000 likes in just 20 minutes after going live. Additionally, hundreds of followers quickly vocalized their admiration for the beauty’s figure, stunning looks, and choice of attire in the comments section.

“Wow absolutely stunning xx xx,” one individual wrote.

“Beautiful girl, wow queen,” chimed in another admirer, adding a number of red heart emoji to the comment.

“Always wearing the cutest things,” a third fan asserted.

“Oh my god, heaven on Earth right here,” a fourth user proclaimed, inundating their comment with fire and heart-eyed emoji.

The influencer has shared a number of jaw-dropping looks on her Instagram account this week. Just on October 19, she uploaded several photos of herself in a pink thong leotard.