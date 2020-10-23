Nata Lee Goes Braless Under Snug Top, Shows Off Flat Abs In Low-Rise Jeans

Blond beauty Nata Lee looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram update in which she rocked a stylish and sexy outfit in neutral shades. The ensemble included a snug crop top, a pair of low-rise jeans and brown, thigh-high boots.

Nata’s top was beige, and it was made from a ribbed fabric that stretched across her ample chest. The bottom of the shirt hit her ribs, showing off her amazing abs. Her formfitting jeans were a khaki color, and they featured small pockets on the front.

The popular influencer completed her look with a beige corduroy newsboy cap and a thin brown belt. She also carried a small brown handbag over one shoulder.

Nata wore her hair in loose waves that skimmed the tops of her shoulders, and she accessorized with a belly piercing that called attention to her flat tummy.

Nata’s update consisted of three pictures that captured her standing outside in a city setting. Large high-rise buildings were visible in the background across from a large body of water.

The first frame caught the model from the front as she stood with one hip cocked to the side. She looked off to one side with a smile on her face as her hands rested by her sides. The pose showcased her hourglass shape, her toned shoulders and the sexy curve of her hips.

In the second photo, Nata was taking a step. She gazed down as she smiled. The image was cropped in the middle of her calves, giving her online audience a nice look at her toned legs in the jeans.

The remaining picture was similar to the second one, in that it captured most of Nata’s body from the front. She looked away from the lens while flaunting her incredible physique.

The post was an immediate hit, racking up more than 103,000 “likes” within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

In the caption she credited the photographer.

Dozens of her admirers also took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“Absolutely fricken beautiful,” one Instagram user wrote, adding red hearts emoji.

“OMFG………Absolute Perfection!!!!” gushed a second follower.

“Love those colors on you!” a third fan with three flame emoji.

“Wow so beautiful and sexy,” a fourth comment read.

Earlier in the month, Nata showed off a bit more skin in an update that saw her rocking a pair of short Daisy Dukes. She teamed them with a white shirt that she wore unbuttoned and open, exposing her voluptuous chest.