WWE Rumors: Injured Former World Champion Reportedly Set To Return To Action “Any Time Now”

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of WrestlingNews.co, Rey Mysterio is reportedly set to return to in-ring competition “any time now.”

The legendary superstar has been out of action due to a triceps injury. As quoted by Wrestling Inc, he recently stated that it took him longer to recover from the setback than was initially planned. However, he now appears to be close to making his hotly anticipated comeback.

“There’s no reason why I won’t be back to the ring soon. I was a bit concerned in the beginning since the procedure was slow and it took time for me to recuperate. But, I’m already at 99 per cent. So, I’m looking for bigger things to come.”

Mysterio didn’t need to receive any major surgery for the setback, otherwise, he’d have been unable to compete for months. He has continued to appear on WWE television in recent weeks as well, suggesting that the injury isn’t too serious.

The injury occurred at the Payback pay-per-view back in August. He teamed up with his son Dominik to compete in a tag team match at the event. The storyline — which involves Seth Rollins — from that event is still ongoing. Mysterio will likely have some unfinished business with his nemesis upon his in-ring return.

According to the report, he’s expected to be medically cleared in time for Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Therefore, it’s possible that he could make an appearance at the event in some capacity. As of this writing, only four matches have been confirmed.

Mysterio was recently drafted to Friday Night SmackDown. If he is going to compete this weekend, his bout will likely be announced on tonight’s go-home episode of the blue brand’s weekly show.

As the Wrestling Inc report noted, Mysterio recently gave fans an idea of what they can expect from his current storyline involving Rollins, Buddy Murphy and his family.

“There’s a twist and turn now with Murphy trying to get on my daughter’s side, which I take issue with. With Seth and Murphy also on SmackDown, we can finish something we began on Raw.”

The legendary luchador also revealed that he’s excited to be done with the angle, which has been featured heavily on the company’s programming all year.

However, the storyline took an interesting turn recently, with Rollins’ former disciple and Mysterio’s daughter hinting at a future romance between them.

As The Inquisitr documented, officials are reportedly huge fans of Aalyah Mysterio’s work so far. This could mean that her father will collide with her crush for the foreseeable future.